GAMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $1.05 million and $85,513.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00041196 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.95 or 0.06101203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00042420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016660 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB's official website is gamb.io. GAMB's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

