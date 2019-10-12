Game.com Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Game.com token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BitForex, Gate.io and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $1.17 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00040951 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.54 or 0.06174482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000231 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00042307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016537 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Gate.io and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

