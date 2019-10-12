Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4,569.84

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,569.84 and traded as low as $4,424.00. Games Workshop Group shares last traded at $4,606.00, with a volume of 146,825 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GAW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,583.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,371.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 577 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,778 ($62.43) per share, with a total value of £27,569.06 ($36,023.86).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

