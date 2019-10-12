Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,130 ($14.77) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gamma Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,199 ($15.67).

GAMA opened at GBX 1,125 ($14.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,099.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,086.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 640 ($8.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

