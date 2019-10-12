Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Cap of $13.18 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and $1.54 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00015585 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, OKEx, Cobinhood and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00203628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.01026370 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00032030 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00088696 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Poloniex, Koinex, Binance, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Huobi, Bitbns, Gate.io, OKEx, Bitinka, Cobinhood and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

