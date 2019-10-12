GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Trading Up 5.1%

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.67, approximately 504,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 366,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Pareto Securities raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GasLog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.10.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GasLog by 33.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 13.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,336,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after buying an additional 506,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the second quarter worth $5,099,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 154.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 349,969 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 145.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 535,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 317,877 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

