GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.83 ($28.87).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €25.44 ($29.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 45.67. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12-month high of €27.92 ($32.47).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

