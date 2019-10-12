Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $147.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average of $147.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.72 and a 12-month high of $158.41.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5807 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.