Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Shares Down 9.1%

Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 167,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 154,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

Genesis Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.