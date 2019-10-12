GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.83. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 63.86% and a negative return on equity of 167.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 16,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $100,453.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,278.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $119,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,847 shares of company stock valued at $359,859. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,470,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,058,000 after purchasing an additional 77,571 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,640,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after purchasing an additional 488,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,809,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,216 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 71,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,787 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

