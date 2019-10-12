Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 845,600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Genpact news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 10,621,804 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $430,289,280.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,580,720 shares of company stock worth $509,578,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genpact by 109.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 741.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

NYSE G traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $38.42. 491,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,354. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $882.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

