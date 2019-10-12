Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) SVP Sells $133,380.00 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $133,380.00.

Gentex stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 64.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

