Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Trimmed by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 213.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,597,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

