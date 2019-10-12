GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday.

GVDNY opened at $56.82 on Monday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

