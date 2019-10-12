GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Neutral Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 307,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,165. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

