Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,473.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 172.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.45.

NVIDIA stock opened at $188.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $249.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 2,361 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $391,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,883 shares of company stock worth $12,042,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

