Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 999 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,678 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,300,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,491,000 after buying an additional 3,831,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,649,000 after buying an additional 1,501,237 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,645,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,407,000 after buying an additional 1,279,502 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $94.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $707,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $222,929.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,927.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,980,660. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, FIX began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

