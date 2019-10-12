Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Up 8.7%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) shot up 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.31, 2,252,764 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,131,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $23.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 77.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. FIL Ltd raised its position in Golar LNG by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 84,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Golar LNG by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,753 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.