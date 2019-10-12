Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLNG. TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Golar LNG has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $30.29.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 77.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,007,000 after buying an additional 560,753 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 707,256 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Golar LNG by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,025,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 392,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Golar LNG by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.