Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Gold Fields worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 29,542.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,130,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,465,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,797,000. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,654,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43 and a beta of -1.15. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.