Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Shares Down 12.5%

Golden Share Resources Corp (CVE:GSH)’s share price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 11,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of $5.02 million and a PE ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 75% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

