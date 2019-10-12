Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $46.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

