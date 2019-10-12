Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) to Buy

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NK Lukoil PAO stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95. NK Lukoil PAO has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 134,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NK Lukoil PAO

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

