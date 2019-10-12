Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 13000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 million and a PE ratio of 0.50.

About Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

