Golfcoin (GOLF) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Golfcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Golfcoin has a market capitalization of $239,491.00 and $23.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golfcoin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kambria (KAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Golfcoin Coin Profile

Golfcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,341,279,387 coins. Golfcoin’s official website is www.golfcoin.cc. Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golfcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golfcoin

Golfcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golfcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golfcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

