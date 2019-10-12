Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Update

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the August 30th total of 225,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDP. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

GDP opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4,265.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.