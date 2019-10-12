Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,631,529,000 after acquiring an additional 131,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after acquiring an additional 520,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,095 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $824,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $393,761.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $253.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.78. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

