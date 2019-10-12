Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after purchasing an additional 116,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,136,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,707,000 after purchasing an additional 127,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,223,000 after purchasing an additional 515,534 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,234,000 after acquiring an additional 121,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

VLO opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $108.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

