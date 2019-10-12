Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,824,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,311,000 after purchasing an additional 512,964 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,601,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,806,000 after purchasing an additional 203,809 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,054,000 after purchasing an additional 165,117 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,700,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,163,000 after purchasing an additional 90,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $55.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

