Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

GPL opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.92 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth $3,858,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,083,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 84,576 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 100.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth $4,712,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 177.3% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,348,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 861,915 shares in the last quarter.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

