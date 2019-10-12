Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Down 5.1%

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, 566,381 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 994,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.92 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,194,873 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 94.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 409,304 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 177.3% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,348,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 861,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

