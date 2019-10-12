Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) PT Raised to GBX 630 at Berenberg Bank

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 677.77 ($8.86).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 764.40 ($9.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 44.70. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 712.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 716.23.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

