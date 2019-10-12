Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Shares Down 4.3%

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.75, approximately 164,097 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 258,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

GTBIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

