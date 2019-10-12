Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 534,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 35.2% during the first quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC now owns 197,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBX. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.61. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $61.14.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

