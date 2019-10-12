Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 206,090 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,090 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 4.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $19,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 238.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 810,550 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $21,620,000. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.9% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 3,542,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380,805. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

