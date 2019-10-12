Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 28,510 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,510 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 1.4% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

GIS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 95,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,577. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

