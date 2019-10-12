Grin Market Cap Achieves $28.78 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $28.78 million and $27.33 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00014861 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Bisq, KuCoin and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000475 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000848 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 23,221,380 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinall, Bisq, LBank, BitForex, TradeOgre and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.