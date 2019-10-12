Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) PT Set at $51.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price objective on Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GO. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $47.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $645.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Vice Chairman S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $11,452,000.00. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 11,398,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $372,952,343.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,119,742 shares of company stock valued at $396,557,958.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $1,046,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $486,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $256,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $417,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

