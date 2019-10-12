Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.08. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 426,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $42,451,053.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank sold 4,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $377,300,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,934,867 shares of company stock valued at $480,037,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 7,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

