Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 884,700 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the August 30th total of 461,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GHSI stock remained flat at $$0.58 during trading hours on Friday. 3,231,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,968,672. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 243.25% and a negative net margin of 780.75%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

