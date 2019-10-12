Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 68,400 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 393.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,849,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,250,000 after purchasing an additional 146,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,936,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,695,000 after acquiring an additional 229,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 531.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,183,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,451 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,664,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,728 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,545,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $18.18. 107,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

