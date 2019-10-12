Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 806.3% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 896.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 30.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock worth $13,240,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 40,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

