Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for 2.8% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $3,469,399.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $11,620,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cross Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

NYSE:TEL traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. 39,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

