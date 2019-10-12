Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $270,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,697. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.71.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4696 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

