Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,446,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,652,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,298 shares of company stock worth $40,930,165. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

NYSE CL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

