Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.6% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 206,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,606,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,706,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

VLO stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. 461,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,322. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

