Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the August 30th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Naveen Anand acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $106,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALL stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $341.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HALL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

