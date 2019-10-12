HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.13

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 2468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSNGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get HANG SENG BK LT/S alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.76.

About HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for HANG SENG BK LT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANG SENG BK LT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.