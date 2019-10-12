Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered Hanmi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Hanmi Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. 186,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,144. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $553.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

