Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,700 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,320 ($30.31) to GBX 2,115 ($27.64) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 1,740 ($22.74) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,852.90 ($24.21).

Shares of HL traded up GBX 85.50 ($1.12) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,852.50 ($24.21). 1,910,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,937.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,036.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 31.70 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

